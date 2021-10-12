GTL Infrastructure allots 90.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 90,86,833 equity shares consequent to conversion of 1,016 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 1.016 Mn and 379 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 0.379 Mn at a conversion price of Rs. 10 per share.

Post the above conversions, outstanding Series B1 and B3 Bonds are US$ 32.903 Mn and US$ 12.257 Mn respectively as on 12 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)