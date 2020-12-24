GTPL Hathway Ltd Spikes 5.17%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.73%

GTPL Hathway Ltd has added 7.57% over last one month compared to 9.01% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.83% rise in the SENSEX

GTPL Hathway Ltd rose 5.17% today to trade at Rs 132.2. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.73% to quote at 1286.12. The index is up 9.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd increased 4.93% and ITI Ltd added 3.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 14.83 % over last one year compared to the 12.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTPL Hathway Ltd has added 7.57% over last one month compared to 9.01% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4912 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17374 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.6 on 12 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 33 on 25 Mar 2020.

