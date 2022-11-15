GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 21.57 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.5721.54 0 OPM %2.832.37 -PBDT0.570.51 12 PBT0.320.26 23 NP0.320.26 23
