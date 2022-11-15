GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 21.57 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.5721.542.832.370.570.510.320.260.320.26

