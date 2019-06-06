Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 35.16 crore

reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.07% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 139.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

35.1630.78139.52130.213.814.035.406.120.380.183.483.67-0.06-0.261.701.9400.231.231.71

