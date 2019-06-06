Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.11% in the December 2018 quarter
Aparna Enterprises forms JV with Hong Kong-based Craft Holding to make aluminium exterior solutions
Aparna Enterprises forms JV with Hong Kong-based Craft Holding to make aluminium exterior solutions
Example of 'craft diplomacy', Indonesian envoy opens Delhi's crafts bazaar
Indian Navy commissions fifth Landing Craft Utility ship
-
Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 35.16 croreGujarat Craft Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.07% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 139.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.1630.78 14 139.52130.21 7 OPM %3.814.03 -5.406.12 - PBDT0.380.18 111 3.483.67 -5 PBT-0.06-0.26 77 1.701.94 -12 NP00.23 -100 1.231.71 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU