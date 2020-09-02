Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 348.72% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 31.50 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 348.72% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.5032.86 -4 OPM %10.865.57 -PBDT2.841.06 168 PBT2.330.54 331 NP1.750.39 349

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:30 IST

