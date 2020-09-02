Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 348.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 31.50 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 348.72% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31.5032.8610.865.572.841.062.330.541.750.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)