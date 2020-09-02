Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 317.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Trans Freight Containers rose 317.39% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.04 -100 00.51 -100 OPM %0-575.00 -0-233.33 - PBDT0.970.31 213 -13.841.19 PL PBT0.960.23 317 -14.090.88 PL NP0.960.23 317 -14.090.88 PL
