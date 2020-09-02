JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DHP India standalone net profit rises 314.38% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 317.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Trans Freight Containers rose 317.39% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.04 -100 00.51 -100 OPM %0-575.00 -0-233.33 - PBDT0.970.31 213 -13.841.19 PL PBT0.960.23 317 -14.090.88 PL NP0.960.23 317 -14.090.88 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU