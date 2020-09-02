Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Suraj standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the June 2020 quarter
Suraj reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 184.21% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 79.37% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Suraj Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.63 -79 OPM %-38.46-30.16 -PBDT-0.05-0.19 74 PBT-0.05-0.19 74 NP-0.05-0.19 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU