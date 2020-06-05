State Bank of India standalone net profit rises 327.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.48% to Rs 62681.40 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 327.10% to Rs 3580.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 838.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 0.48% to Rs 62681.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62985.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1580.31% to Rs 14488.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 862.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.95% to Rs 257323.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242868.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

