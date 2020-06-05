State Bank of India standalone net profit rises 327.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 0.48% to Rs 62681.40 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 327.10% to Rs 3580.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 838.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 0.48% to Rs 62681.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62985.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1580.31% to Rs 14488.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 862.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.95% to Rs 257323.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242868.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income62681.4062985.38 0 257323.59242868.65 6 OPM %45.9644.10 -54.0549.14 - PBDT2238.70431.20 419 18847.1246.93 40060 PBT2238.70431.20 419 18847.1246.93 40060 NP3580.81838.40 327 14488.11862.23 1580
