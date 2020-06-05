State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 455.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.14% to Rs 65875.48 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 455.25% to Rs 6909.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1244.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 0.14% to Rs 65875.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65784.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 759.60% to Rs 19767.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2299.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 6.53% to Rs 269851.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 253322.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

