Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 2048.99 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 12.79% to Rs 188.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 2048.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1853.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.20% to Rs 1127.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 760.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 8344.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7357.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2048.991853.03 11 8344.367357.19 13 OPM %14.7912.62 -17.6615.15 - PBDT316.35256.08 24 1512.551147.84 32 PBT235.30198.81 18 1259.79954.66 32 NP188.77167.36 13 1127.07760.51 48
