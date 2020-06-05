Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 12.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 2048.99 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 12.79% to Rs 188.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 2048.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1853.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.20% to Rs 1127.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 760.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 8344.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7357.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2048.991853.038344.367357.1914.7912.6217.6615.15316.35256.081512.551147.84235.30198.811259.79954.66188.77167.361127.07760.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)