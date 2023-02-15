JUST IN
United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.33% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 27.45% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.33% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.423.00 47 OPM %31.4533.00 -PBDT1.090.77 42 PBT0.680.51 33 NP0.370.51 -27

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

