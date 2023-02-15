United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.33% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 27.45% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.33% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.423.0031.4533.001.090.770.680.510.370.51

