Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nirav Commercials declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.981.67-1.52-9.580.160.180.150.170.130.14

