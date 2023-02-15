Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Nirav Commercials declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.981.67 19 OPM %-1.52-9.58 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.150.17 -12 NP0.130.14 -7
