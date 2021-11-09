Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R S Software (India) Ltd, Vikas Wsp Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd and ANG Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2021.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 3.09 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3962 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41085 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Wsp Ltd tumbled 9.82% to Rs 4.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd fell 5.38% to Rs 14.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37653 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 724.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27417 shares in the past one month.

