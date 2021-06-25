Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd tumbled 13.04% to Rs 4 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 457.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14984 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 1069.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1193 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd corrected 9.20% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd fell 9.06% to Rs 2.41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7452 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)