Consumer Durables shares ease

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 245.36 points or 0.54% at 45143.87 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.94%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.45%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.32%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.67%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.38%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.72%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.69%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.95%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.72 or 0.33% at 60346.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.3 points or 0.32% at 18010.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.5 points or 0.64% at 29313.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.03 points or 0.73% at 9189.59.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 1296 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

