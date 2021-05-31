Gujarat Pipavav Port commences partial operations of Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that after complete disruption of power supply at Pipavav Port due to Cyclone Tauktae and suspension of port operations, the national grid power supply is not yet available. In view of its ongoing uncertainty, the Company has installed a mobile power supply system until the grid power supply is back.

The mobile power supply system is being used to power some of the Container handling cranes on the shore and in the yards and Dry Bulk cargo cranes on the shore.

With this the Company has started partial operations at the port. The Liquid Berth is not yet ready for use.

