Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 12.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 12.47% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.158.98177.6260.0657.67106.62115.4473.5083.8348.1655.02

