Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 12.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 12.47% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales158.98177.62 -10 OPM %60.0657.67 -PBDT106.62115.44 -8 PBT73.5083.83 -12 NP48.1655.02 -12

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 13:36 IST

