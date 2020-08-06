Apar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.75% to Rs 1284.06 croreNet loss of Apar Industries reported to Rs 23.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.75% to Rs 1284.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1967.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1284.061967.86 -35 OPM %2.976.96 -PBDT-7.8284.31 PL PBT-30.6364.43 PL NP-23.0741.24 PL
