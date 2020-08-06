JUST IN
Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 91.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.98% to Rs 1027.05 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 91.83% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 192.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.98% to Rs 1027.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1974.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1027.051974.20 -48 OPM %4.4715.32 -PBDT52.75327.24 -84 PBT24.40296.73 -92 NP15.75192.67 -92

Thu, August 06 2020. 13:28 IST

