Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 91.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.98% to Rs 1027.05 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 91.83% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 192.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.98% to Rs 1027.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1974.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1027.051974.204.4715.3252.75327.2424.40296.7315.75192.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)