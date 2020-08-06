JUST IN
Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 17.77% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales158.98177.62 -10 OPM %60.0857.67 -PBDT104.89116.87 -10 PBT71.7685.26 -16 NP46.4256.45 -18

