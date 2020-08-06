Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 17.77% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 158.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.158.98177.6260.0857.67104.89116.8771.7685.2646.4256.45

