Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.97% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net Loss of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.44% to Rs 46.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.2618.25 22 46.8479.99 -41 OPM %-49.37-38.90 --39.11-2.35 - PBDT-6.89-1.47 -369 -3.334.72 PL PBT-8.590.22 PL -5.463.98 PL NP-7.89-3.19 -147 -6.74-2.51 -169

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 12:29 IST

