Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.60% to Rs 29.64 croreNet Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.60% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.64100.81 -71 OPM %-56.552.24 -PBDT-18.800.77 PL PBT-25.10-6.52 -285 NP-16.31-4.24 -285
