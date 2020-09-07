Crestchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1400.00% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Crestchem reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.500.10 1400 OPM %4.67-70.00 -PBDT0.08-0.07 LP PBT0.08-0.07 LP NP0.04-0.07 LP
