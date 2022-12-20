Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces gains as board OK consolidating partnership interest in AEI LLP
PSP Project receives LoI from Nila Spaces
Gujarat Mineral seeks consultant for dry beneficiation technology pyrite/ sulphur removal plant
L&T Construction wins Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project
PM Narendra Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad
-
Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.16 -44 OPM %-944.44-1081.25 -PBDT-32.62-33.00 1 PBT-32.62-33.00 1 NP-32.56-32.75 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU