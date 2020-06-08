Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.18% to Rs 3151.64 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 80.00% to Rs 382.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.18% to Rs 3151.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2297.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.16% to Rs 1729.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 998.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 12243.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9345.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3151.642297.4712243.619345.1224.9425.4326.2727.18730.97507.342955.552266.29598.43387.562437.541798.31382.89212.721729.17998.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)