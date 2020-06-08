Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.18% to Rs 3151.64 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 80.00% to Rs 382.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.18% to Rs 3151.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2297.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.16% to Rs 1729.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 998.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 12243.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9345.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3151.642297.47 37 12243.619345.12 31 OPM %24.9425.43 -26.2727.18 - PBDT730.97507.34 44 2955.552266.29 30 PBT598.43387.56 54 2437.541798.31 36 NP382.89212.72 80 1729.17998.60 73
