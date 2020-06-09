FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 122.56 points or 1.11% at 11157.08 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 6.56%), Coastal Corporation Ltd (up 6.07%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.98%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.97%),Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 4.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 4.34%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 2.72%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.46%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 2.45%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 2.28%).

On the other hand, Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 7.32%), Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 4.91%), and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 3.21%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 36.04 or 0.1% at 34406.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.25 points or 0.15% at 10182.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.1% at 11976.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.57 points or 0.47% at 4175.44.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)