Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Surges 4.23%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.04%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd gained 4.23% today to trade at Rs 207. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.04% to quote at 13327.31. The index is up 4.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Castrol India Ltd increased 1.81% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 3.75 % over last one year compared to the 1.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 9754 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20533 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.45 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146 on 24 Mar 2020.

