Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 37.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 37.78% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.1718.6042.9952.6913.8510.1613.199.599.817.12

