Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 37.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 28.17 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 37.78% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.1718.60 51 OPM %42.9952.69 -PBDT13.8510.16 36 PBT13.199.59 38 NP9.817.12 38
