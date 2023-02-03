JUST IN
Man Infraconstruction Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore

Mangalam Engineering Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.21 -71 OPM %16.6790.48 -PBDT0.010.19 -95 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP00.14 -100

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 12:32 IST

