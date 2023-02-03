Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore

Mangalam Engineering Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.060.2116.6790.480.010.190.010.1900.14

