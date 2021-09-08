Gulf Oil Lubricants India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

-
From ICRAGulf Oil Lubricants India has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Fund based limits long term (Rs 142 crore)- ICRA AA; Stable
Non fund based limits short term (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA A1+
Non fund based limits short term (Rs 20 crore) - ICRA A1+ (assigned)
