Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 croreGyan Developers & Builders reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.97% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.11 55 0.771.48 -48 OPM %0-27.27 -10.394.73 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.080.07 14 PBT0-0.02 100 0.080.07 14 NP0-0.02 100 0.060.05 20
