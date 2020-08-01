Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Gyan Developers & Builders reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.97% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.170.110.771.480-27.2710.394.730-0.030.080.070-0.020.080.070-0.020.060.05

