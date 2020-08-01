Ducon Infratechnologies standalone net profit rises 4.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 72.58% to Rs 169.53 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 4.17% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 72.58% to Rs 169.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.41% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 380.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 394.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales169.5398.23 73 380.93394.26 -3 OPM %1.333.91 -3.254.83 - PBDT0.921.15 -20 1.608.90 -82 PBT0.950.86 10 1.108.19 -87 NP0.750.72 4 0.866.33 -86
