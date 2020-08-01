Ducon Infratechnologies standalone net profit rises 4.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 72.58% to Rs 169.53 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 4.17% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 72.58% to Rs 169.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.41% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 380.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 394.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

