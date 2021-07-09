HCL Tech announces strategic partnership with The Mosaic Company

HCL Technologies announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash.

As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.

This partnership with Mosaic capitalizes on the company's strong focus on the agriculture business, mining and chemical segments. In addition, Mosaic will benefit from the company's presence in the Latin American market where it will be able to execute on go-to-market models for different segments, including B2B and B2C firms.

Ajay Bahl, executive vice president for HCL America, said: We recognize the strong focus of our customers to move to a more product-centric, stream-driven delivery model, which is an exceptional area of strength for us. We're thrilled to help Mosaic scale its global capabilities with our transformative services.

Separately, HCL Technologies said that it has successfully completed the first phase in building a modern digital workplace for multinational energy company bp. This multi-year strategic partnership with HCL will help transform bp's workplace services, enabling it to drive efficiency and create a standardized end-user experience for its employees across more than 500 sites.

HCL has been providing global site support services and managed telephony for 60,000 IT end-users at bp. The implementation of HCL WorkBlaze and DRYiCE OptiBot has led to significant efficiency gains and supported the rapid shift to remote working in the pandemic.

HCL's success in improving employee satisfaction through better omnichannel experiences as well as increased first call resolution led to a five-year extension of the engagement and enhancement of scope to include the global service desk, Microsoft platform services and platform engineering services.

Sandeep Kumar Saxena, executive vice president - UK & Ireland, diversified industries, HCL Technologies, said: "The success we've achieved with bp is a great example of why HCL is the partner of choice for forward looking enterprises looking to transform IT service delivery. bp's drive to optimize user experiences is closely aligned to our own philosophy of putting employees first. We are proud to have developed a next generation digital workplace for one of the largest names in energy."

HCL Technologies offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

