Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

VST Industries Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2021.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18559 shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.3,462.45. Volumes stood at 12341 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd recorded volume of 57363 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7172 shares. The stock gained 0.57% to Rs.3,594.00. Volumes stood at 9578 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 43.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.50% to Rs.331.10. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 30.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.16% to Rs.384.10. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 7.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.3,010.80. Volumes stood at 70105 shares in the last session.

