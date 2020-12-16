H.G. Infra Engineering declared lower bidder by Ircon International

-
-
H. G. Infra Engineering has been declared L-1 bidder by Ircon International for the project including civil works including Earthwork for Railway formation, Blanketing work, Minor Bridges, Major Bridges, ROBs, RUBs, FOBs, Track linking work (including supply of Ballast but excluding supply of rails and sleepers), Station building and other service buildings, Staff Quarters, platform Works including general electrical works between Gevra Road (0 Kin) to Sendurgarh (67 Kin) Double line and Urga (0 Kin) to Kusmunda ( 11.51 Kin) Single line in connection with the construction of New BG Electrified Double Railway Line for Chhattisgarh East West Rail Corridor from Gevra Road (Kin 0) to Pendra Road (Kin 135) via Dipka, Kathghora , Sendurgarh and Pasan in the State of Chhattisgarh over SouthEast Central Railway.
The estimated project cost is Rs 713.69 crore while H. G. Infra Engineering bid price is Rs 784.99 crore.
