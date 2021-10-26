H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Hikal Ltd and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 October 2021.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd spiked 12.91% to Rs 803.85 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22595 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd soared 12.40% to Rs 912.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43180 shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd surged 10.89% to Rs 68.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16258 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd advanced 10.12% to Rs 512.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57302 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 361.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30184 shares in the past one month.

