RattanIndia Enterprises unveils TAS product - Drone Defender

An indigenously developed tracking and capturing system for rogue dronesRattanIndia Enterprises announced today the launch of 'Defender' by its company TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems). The unveiling took place at the hands of honorable Minister, Gen. V.K. Singh, MOS, Civil Aviation, Govt. of India at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, Delhi during the 'Unmanned Aerial Systems India, 2022' event.
Defender is an indigenously developed tracking and capturing system for rogue drones. Defender is loaded with 13 AI features to neutralize the rogue drones. With rising instances of drone-based aerial threats to restricted installations under defence and private airspace, this solution will provide a first-of-a-kind capability to the Indian defence establishment to get rid of drones flying over unauthorized airspace.
TAS product is developed with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities to take real-time decisions to facilitate the capture and subsequent retrieval of drones. Defender employs a soft kill approach wherein a net capture mechanism is utilized. Defender is thus able to instantaneously neutralize emergent threat before it can render any harm. Moving at top speeds of 26 m/s with range up to 20 kms in a single flight, the fast response time of Defender will considerably limit the potential of the drone to inflict damage. Most importantly, this will be manufactured completely in India using indigenous technologies which contribute to the 'Make in India' program.
