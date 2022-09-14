Shriram City Union Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

-
Shriram City Union Finance approved the issue of Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (PP-MLDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for an amount of Rs 200 crore (Base Issue size) with green shoe option upto Rs 200 crore aggregating up to 4000 NCDs amounting to Rs 400 crore as one or more issuances, in one or more tranches either as fully paid up or partly paid-up on private placement basis.
