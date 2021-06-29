HAL rises after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 1621 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) gained 1.52% to Rs 1,057.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.2% to Rs 1,621.76 crore on 4.8% rise in net sales to Rs 10,738.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax increased by 6.8% to Rs 2,166.88 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,029.67 crore in Q4 FY20.

HAL said second wave of Covid-19 forced the company to declare for a phased lockdown at various divisions on substitution basis during April and May 2021. The employees will put in additional hours for the hours lost during lockdown period. It is, therefore, expected that the lost man hours will be recovered in the coming months, hence, no significant impact is anticipated.

The company's consolidated net profit grew by 12.4% to Rs 3,239.06 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales rose by 6.1% to Rs 22,754.54 crore in FY21 over FY20.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)