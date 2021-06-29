G E Shipping delivers old Midsize Gas Carrier to buyers

Great Eastern Shipping Company said that the company had delivered its 1996 built Midsize Gas Carrier 'Jag Vayu' to the buyers.

The vessel was contracted for sale in May 2021.

Excluding this vessel, the company's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 32 tankers (9 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 11.97 years aggregating 3.68 mn dwt.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 June 2021. Shares of G E Shipping rose 0.56% to settle at Rs 385 yesterday.

Great Eastern Shipping Company is India's largest private sector shipping company. The company has two main businesses: shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out offshore exploration and production activities, through its subsidiary Greatship (India).

