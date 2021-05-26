Happiest Minds Tech gains on partnering with Hiranandani Group Co

Happiest Minds Technologies rose 2.73% to Rs 790.40 after the company said that it has entered in to a strategic partnership with Yotta Infrastructure to deliver hyperscale colocation and managed IT services.

The partnership enables Happiest Minds Technologies to deliver scalable, flexible, and quality data center and cloud services. This joint solution provides a unique proposition for end customers, thereby creating new business opportunities.

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, is a new-age managed data center provider. The company caters to both wholesale and retail colocation markets and provides a complete range of Enterprise IT solutions to our customers under the Yotta Tech portfolio.

Within two years, Yotta has announced its hyperscale data center parks across India. Its first facility at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, is World's second largest and Asia's largest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center and is operational since 2020.

With this partnership, Yotta's entire range of enterprise IT services and a full array of managed services for SAP, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity, High-Performance Computing as a Service, Cloud-hosted Desktop-as-a-Service, GPU powered workstations, and many more emerging and disruptive solutions on the self-service pay-as-you-consume model will be made available by Happiest Minds.

Girish Chandangoudar, VP, head of infrastructure, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, With the growing demand of Data center services and cloud adoption, this partnership is imperative to enhance our strong portfolio of cloud infrastructure services further. Yotta Infrastructure, since its inception, has already shown exemplary growth, and Happiest Minds is thrilled to partner with them on this transformational journey.

Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

The IT company's consolidated net profit fell 14.5% to Rs 36.05 crore on 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 220.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

