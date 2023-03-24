JUST IN
Chalet Hotels completes acquisition of The Dukes Retreat

Chalet Hotels announced that the company has completed the acquisition of 82.28% stake in The Dukes Retreat (Dukes) for a cash consideration of Rs 81.75 crore.

The company also acquired 100% stake in Sonmil Industries (Sonmil) for a cash consideration of Rs 74.64 crore.

Consequent to above, Sonmil has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Dukes has become a subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 09:11 IST

