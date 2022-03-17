Happiest Minds Technologies gains on collaborating with OutSystems

Happiest Minds Technologies rose 1.34% to Rs 1,157.60 after the company announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a major player in the low-code application development market.

Happiest Minds and OutSystems plans to transform how enterprise software is delivered to customers. This partnership will add low-code platform to Happiest Minds' portfolio, enabling companies to develop, deploy, and manage omnichannel enterprise applications that run in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments.

Happiest Minds Technologies reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.92 crore on a 7.3% rise in revenue to Rs 283.94 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT solutions company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

