Happiest Minds Technologies gains on collaborating with OutSystems

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Minds Technologies announces strategic partnership with OutSystems
Happiest Minds Technologies recognized as Leader in Enterprise Software Segment
Happiest Minds enters into a partnership with Tech4TH Solutions
Happiest Minds Tech Q2 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 44 cr
Happiest Minds jumps 13% in five days
-
Happiest Minds Technologies rose 1.34% to Rs 1,157.60 after the company announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a major player in the low-code application development market.
Happiest Minds and OutSystems plans to transform how enterprise software is delivered to customers. This partnership will add low-code platform to Happiest Minds' portfolio, enabling companies to develop, deploy, and manage omnichannel enterprise applications that run in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments.
Happiest Minds Technologies reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.92 crore on a 7.3% rise in revenue to Rs 283.94 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT solutions company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU