Volumes soar at Trent Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2022.

Trent Ltd clocked volume of 88069 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19039 shares. The stock gained 6.59% to Rs.1,252.00. Volumes stood at 14594 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 15971 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3749 shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.988.25. Volumes stood at 4165 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 8563 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2340 shares. The stock gained 3.99% to Rs.2,146.00. Volumes stood at 3044 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 35748 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14020 shares. The stock rose 5.07% to Rs.1,660.85. Volumes stood at 23448 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd recorded volume of 3.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.94.10. Volumes stood at 58539 shares in the last session.

