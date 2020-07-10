Hariyana Ship Breakers reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.86% to Rs 23.53 croreNet loss of Hariyana Ship Breakers reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.86% to Rs 23.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.47% to Rs 126.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.5349.92 -53 126.51377.30 -66 OPM %-16.45-15.12 --12.76-2.59 - PBDT-2.011.28 PL -5.9410.26 PL PBT-2.161.15 PL -6.509.76 PL NP-2.312.51 PL -6.858.14 PL
