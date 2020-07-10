JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hariyana Ship Breakers reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.86% to Rs 23.53 crore

Net loss of Hariyana Ship Breakers reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.86% to Rs 23.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.47% to Rs 126.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.5349.92 -53 126.51377.30 -66 OPM %-16.45-15.12 --12.76-2.59 - PBDT-2.011.28 PL -5.9410.26 PL PBT-2.161.15 PL -6.509.76 PL NP-2.312.51 PL -6.858.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU