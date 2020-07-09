Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.39% to Rs 38322.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 13.81% to Rs 7008.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8131.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 38322.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38172.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38322.0038172.00 0 OPM %26.1626.29 -PBDT10480.0011455.00 -9 PBT9504.0010638.00 -11 NP7008.008131.00 -14
