Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 13.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.39% to Rs 38322.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 13.81% to Rs 7008.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8131.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 38322.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38172.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

