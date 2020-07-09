Tata Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.16% to Rs 31624.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 30.04% to Rs 6096.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8714.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 31624.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32657.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31624.0032657.0027.1829.589182.0011633.008443.0010997.006096.008714.00

