Tata Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.16% to Rs 31624.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services declined 30.04% to Rs 6096.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8714.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 31624.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32657.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31624.0032657.00 -3 OPM %27.1829.58 -PBDT9182.0011633.00 -21 PBT8443.0010997.00 -23 NP6096.008714.00 -30
