Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.85% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.26 -4 OPM %60.0046.15 -PBDT0.150.12 25 PBT0.150.12 25 NP0.110.09 22
