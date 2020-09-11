Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.250.2660.0046.150.150.120.150.120.110.09

