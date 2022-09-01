Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 18, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% jump in NIFTY and a 27.94% jump in the Nifty IT.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 17609.05. The Sensex is at 58991.61, down 0.92%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 2.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2069.2, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

