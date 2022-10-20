Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 48.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 1747.73 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 48.26% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 1747.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1627.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1747.731627.9910.1113.22147.42190.3857.81113.3442.4882.10

