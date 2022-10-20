JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SGX Nifty indicates weak opening
Business Standard

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 48.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 1747.73 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 48.26% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 1747.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1627.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1747.731627.99 7 OPM %10.1113.22 -PBDT147.42190.38 -23 PBT57.81113.34 -49 NP42.4882.10 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU